iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,315,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $146,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $72.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.