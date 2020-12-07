iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $136.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

