iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $188.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $188.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

