Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.
Shares of JAMF stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18. Jamf has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $51.00.
Jamf Company Profile
There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.
See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.