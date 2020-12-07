Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18. Jamf has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.