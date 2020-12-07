John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $431.33 million during the quarter.

Shares of JW.B stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.76. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

