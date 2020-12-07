John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.33 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%.

JW.B stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.76.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

