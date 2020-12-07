Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 386.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $599.04 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $607.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.24. The company has a market capitalization of $567.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.01.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,974 shares of company stock worth $69,885,170. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

