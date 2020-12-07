Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 386.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,974 shares of company stock worth $69,885,170 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $599.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $607.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.01.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.