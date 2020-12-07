Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $136.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

