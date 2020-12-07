Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,356 shares of company stock valued at $137,116,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $279.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.51.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

