Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.52 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

