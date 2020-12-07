Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.76 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.25 and a 200 day moving average of $243.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

