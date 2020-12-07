Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 306,661 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,353,000 after acquiring an additional 451,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after acquiring an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 348,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $164.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

