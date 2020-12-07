Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $191.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

