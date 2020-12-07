Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.40 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $248,565,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,281 shares of company stock worth $5,353,567 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $486.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

