Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.75 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $278,124,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,378 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $102,394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $81.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

