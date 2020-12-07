Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $273.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

