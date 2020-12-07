Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,732 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,404.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.91 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

