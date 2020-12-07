Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after acquiring an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.