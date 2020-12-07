Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,539 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA opened at $542.33 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $335.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $34,355,071 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

