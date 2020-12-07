Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 16,874 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000.

VWO opened at $49.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

