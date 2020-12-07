Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.