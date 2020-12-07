Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,205.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after buying an additional 537,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $89.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.