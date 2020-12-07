Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $995,102,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $411.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $412.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.73.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $173,787,430 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.