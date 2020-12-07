Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,097 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $52.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

