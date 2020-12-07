Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,097 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $507,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 332,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

