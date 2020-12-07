Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,097 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $507,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 332,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit