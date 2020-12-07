Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,343 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,994 shares of company stock worth $15,230,179. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

CSCO opened at $44.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.