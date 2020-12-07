Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

LMT opened at $366.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

