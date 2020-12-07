Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

