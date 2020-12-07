Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,124,000 after buying an additional 1,190,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

XOM stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

