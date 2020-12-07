JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 9,500” Price Target for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,462.35 ($110.56).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,958 ($103.97) on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,137.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,432.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.43 billion and a PE ratio of 41.51.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

