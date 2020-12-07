KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Outperform

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut KOSÉ from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KOSÉ from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of KOSÉ from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

KOSÉ stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. KOSÉ has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $32.98.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

