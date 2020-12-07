La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

LJPC opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.75. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 84,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $328,192.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

