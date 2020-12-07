Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBRMF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Mines from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of LBRMF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

