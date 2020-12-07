Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LBRMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Mines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBRMF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. The company's principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

