Lantern Pharma Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma’s (NASDAQ:LTRN) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 8th. Lantern Pharma had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $26,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Lantern Pharma’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ThinkEquity reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

LTRN stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.