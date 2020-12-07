Leslie’s, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s’ (NASDAQ:LESL) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 8th. Leslie’s had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $680,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Leslie’s’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.84 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

