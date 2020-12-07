Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

