MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Shares of MMMB opened at $2.00 on Friday. MamaMancini’s has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 183.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Equities analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

