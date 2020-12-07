McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $210.74 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.69.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

