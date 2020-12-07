McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Trimmed by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.69.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $210.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.