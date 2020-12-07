Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

NYSE:MAA opened at $125.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

