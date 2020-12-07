Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:MG opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Mistras Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.