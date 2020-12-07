Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

