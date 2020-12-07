Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

MNRO opened at $48.34 on Friday. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Monro by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

