Morgan Stanley Acquires 9,317 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 51job were worth $122,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $75.56 on Monday. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.89.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 51job currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

