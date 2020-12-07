Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $145,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.36 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

