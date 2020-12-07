Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,293,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $161,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 838.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.48.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

