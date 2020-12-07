Morgan Stanley Buys 413,315 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $130,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 7.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 29.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 8.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1,193.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 156.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $68.88 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONE. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

