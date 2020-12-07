Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,389,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $132,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,953.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $34.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.